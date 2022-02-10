REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges Sales of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 168,636 SF in Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ST. CHARLES AND BATAVIA, ILL. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sales of two industrial buildings totaling 168,636 square feet in central Kane County, which is located west of Chicago. In the first transaction, a 102,000-square-foot building in St. Charles sold to a publicly traded REIT. Michael Androwich Jr. of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, while Jeff Holmes of Regional Realty represented the seller, Wise Plastics. In the second transaction, Androwich represented buyer WP Industries in its purchase of a 66,636-square-foot building at 1260 Kingsland Drive in Batavia. Ellerman Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.

