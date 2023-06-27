Lee & Associates Arranges Seven Leases at Office Building in Burbank, California

BURBANK, CALIF. — Lee & Associates, LA North/Ventura has closed seven lease transactions totaling more than 23,000 square feet at an office building located at 601 S. Glenoaks Blvd. in downtown Burbank.

These new leases have moved the building’s occupancy rate from 64 percent to 85 percent. The leases cater to a range of businesses, including an adult care facility, a regional wellness center, an entertainment company, a financial services firm, a speech therapy group and local service providers.

With the property now stabilized, the owner has listed it for sale.

Scott Romick, Darren Casamassima and David Kaufman of Lee & Associates led the brokerage team.