Lee & Associates Arranges Two Industrial Leases Totaling 259,262 SF Near Atlanta Airport

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Lee & Associates, Southeast

The property, situated at 4099 Old Dixie Highway, is two miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ATLANTA — Lee & Associates has arranged two industrial leases totaling 259,262 square feet in Atlanta. The property, situated at 4099 Old Dixie Highway, is situated two miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The landlord, Meniscus Group, acquired the property in 2016 as a value-add purchase. The company completed renovations in 2019, which included installing a new roof and ESFR sprinklers. Mike Sutter and Billy Snowden of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in both lease transactions. Travis Stanaway of Kidder Matthews represented Yita LLC and John Gosnell of Foundry Commercial represented JW Fulfillment Inc. in their leases at 4099 Old Dixie Highway. Yita is a Seattle-based auto parts dealer and JW Fulfillment is a truck rental company.

