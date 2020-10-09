Lee & Associates Brokers $1.1M Sale of Industrial Building Near Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

DEFOREST, WIS. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $1.1 million sale of a 16,000-square-foot industrial building in DeForest, just north of Madison. The property is located at 4159 Reardon Road. Blake George of Lee & Associates represented the seller, CHEEE Holdings LLC. The buyer, CAH CO DeForest LLC, will use the property as a vehicle maintenance facility for Hooper Corp.