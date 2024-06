ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $1.2 million sale of a 10,696-square-foot industrial building in the western Chicago suburb of St. Charles. Andrew Block of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Labels & Specialty Products. The transaction marks the buyer’s second facility in St. Charles. Michael Marconi and Mark Kaplarevic of Transwestern represented the seller, Voestalpine Eifeler Coatings.