Lee & Associates Brokers $1.5M Sale of Retail Center in Round Lake, Illinois

ROUND LAKE, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $1.5 million sale of an 18,600-square-foot retail center in Round Lake, a far north suburb of Chicago. The renovated property, located across from Round Lake METRA station, is fully occupied by five tenants, including a banquet hall, barber shop, café, toddler indoor playground and martial arts studio. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, La Luz Bakery. Tyler Dechter of Baum Realty represented the seller, Mon Ami Realty LLC.