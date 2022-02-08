Lee & Associates Brokers $11.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Vista, California

Located within Oak Ridge Business Center in Vista, Calif., the property features 47,560 square feet of industrial space.

VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates – NSDC has arranged the sale of a single-tenant industrial property located within Oak Ridge Business Center in Vista. Elion Partners acquired the asset for $11.7 million from Tom E. Dixon Trust.

The 47,560-square-foot property features three dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and heavy power. Additionally, the building is 100 percent temperature controlled.

Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jack Rubendall of Lee & Associates Williams-Roth Group represented the seller, while Greg Pieratt of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.