Lee & Associates Brokers $11.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Vista, California
VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates – NSDC has arranged the sale of a single-tenant industrial property located within Oak Ridge Business Center in Vista. Elion Partners acquired the asset for $11.7 million from Tom E. Dixon Trust.
The 47,560-square-foot property features three dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and heavy power. Additionally, the building is 100 percent temperature controlled.
Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jack Rubendall of Lee & Associates Williams-Roth Group represented the seller, while Greg Pieratt of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.