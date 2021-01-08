Lee & Associates Brokers $110.5M Sale of Industrial Redevelopment Site in Burlington, New Jersey

The industrial redevelopment site at 1900 River Road in Burlington offers convenient access to U.S. Route 130, the New Jersey Turnpike and I-295.

BURLINGTON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $110.5 million sale of a 116.8-acre industrial redevelopment site in the Southern New Jersey city of Burlington. The property currently houses a 1 million-square-foot warehouse that was previously occupied by the U.S. General Services Administration and will be decommissioned. The new ownership, a partnership between New York-based Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial, plans to build two Class A distribution centers on the site on a speculative basis. Bob Yoshimura, Joe Hill, Eric Mattson and Joe Hill Jr. of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Boston-based STAG Industrial, in the deal.