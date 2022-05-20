Lee & Associates Brokers $12.5M Sale of Industrial Facility in Brea, California

The 27,734-square-foot industrial building at 760 Challenger St. in Brea, Calif., features two dock-high doors and 24-foot minimum warehouse clearance.

BREA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates Orange has brokered the sale of a freestanding industrial property located at 760 Challenger St. in Brea, an eastern suburb of Los Angeles. The asset traded for $12.5 million, approximately 20 percent over asking price.

Mark Hintergardt of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name of the buyer was also not released.