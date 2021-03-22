REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers $13M Acquisition of Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the purchase of a single-tenant industrial property located at 6212 Corte del Abeto in Carlsbad. Elion Acq LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $13 million.

Built in 1987, the 70,224-square-foot building features two dock-high doors, six grade-level doors, up to 26-foot clear heights and visibility on Palomar Airport Road. The property is located within Palomar Airport Business Park.

Rusty Williams, Chris Roth, Greg Pieratt and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates – North San Diego County represented the buyer in the transaction.

