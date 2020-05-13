REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers $14.7M Sale of Industrial Development Site in Florence, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Lee & Associates, New Jersey, Northeast

FLORENCE, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $14.7 million sale of a 30.8-acre industrial development site located in Florence, a southern suburb of New Jersey. Located on Railroad Avenue, the property consists of two parcels that have been approved for construction of a 300,700-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility. Details of the construction schedule were undisclosed. Bob Yoshimura, Joe Hill and Eric Mattson led a Lee & Associates team that represented the seller, Foxdale Properties, in the transaction. The team also worked with Robert Lambert of Cushman & Wakefield. Denver-based Black Creek Group was the buyer.

