Lee & Associates Brokers 155,000 SF Long-Term Lease for M2 Ingredients in Vista, California

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Western

M2 Ingredients will utilize the 155,000-square-foot industrial building at 1395 Park Center Drive in Vista, Calif., as its corporate headquarters.

VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged a long-term lease for M2 Ingredients to occupy a single-tenant industrial building located at 1395 Park Center Drive in Vista. The lease is valued at $20.5 million.

The 150,000-square-foot building features 20,000 square feet of office space, four dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors and 135,000 square feet of warehouse space with 4,000 amps 277/480-volt power.

M2 Ingredients was founded in 2010 and is a producer of certified mushroom powders with a full spectrum of bioactive compounds to support health, sport performance, recovery and cognition. The new facility will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters and main warehouse for the manufacturing and distribution of its products.

Marko Dragovic, Isaac Little and Tim Moore of Lee & Associates – North San Diego County represented the tenant, while Aric Starck and Brant Aberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Alpha Industrial Properties, in the transaction.

