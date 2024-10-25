Lee & Associates Brokers $16.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey Warehouse

GARFIELD, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $16.5 million sale of a 73,000-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Garfield. According to LoopNet Inc., the facility at 325 Midland Ave. was originally built on 2.7 acres in 1972 and features a clear height of 21 feet. Troy Wisse, Michael Schaible, Justin Smith, Chris Vassilian and Grant La Bounty of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Deko International, in the transaction. Kevin Dudley and Kate Granahan of CBRE represented the seller, Snowball Developments.