Lee & Associates Brokers $2.3M Sale of 7,770 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in Norwalk, California

NORWALK, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant industrial building located at 13820 Shoemaker Ave. in Norwalk. Parsons sold the property to Rosecrans Associates, an investment buyer, for $2.3 million. Situated on 0.37 acres, the 7,770-square-foot property features 800 square feet of office space, three ground-level doors, a 14-foot warehouse clearance and 300 amps of power. Additionally, the asset offers a secured yard area and a 2:1 parking ratio. The property was originally constructed in 1974. Pat Delaney of Lee & Associates – Orange handled the transaction.