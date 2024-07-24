Wednesday, July 24, 2024
1204-Avenida-Chelsea-Vista-CA
Located at 1204 Avenida Chelsea in Vista, Calif., the property features 7,424 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Lee & Associates Brokers $2.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Vista, California

by Amy Works

VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates – North San Diego County (NSDC) has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 1204 Avenida Chelsea in Vista, approximately 40 miles north of San Diego. Hyatt Die Cast & Engineering Corp. sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.4 million.

Situated within Vista Business Park, the single-tenant, 7,424-square-foot building features two grade-level doors, 18-foot clear heights and approximately 25 percent office space.

Rusty Williams, Chris Roth, Jake Rubendall and Stephen Crockett of Lee & Associates – NSDC represented the seller, while Brandon Powell and Jeff Gan of RE/MAX Direct represented the buyer in the deal.

