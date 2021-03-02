Lee & Associates Brokers $2.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Vista, California

VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 2540 Pioneer Ave. in Vista. The Greenwood Family Trust acquired the asset from D&D Vista LLC for $2.5 million.

The 10,940-square-foot building features 35 percent office space with a fenced loading and yard area. Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates/The Williams Roth Group represented the seller and buyer in the deal.