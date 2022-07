Lee & Associates Brokers $2.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Madison, Wisconsin

The 30,000-square-foot property is located at 5601 Manufacturers Drive.

MADISON, WIS. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 30,000-square-foot industrial building in Madison for $2.7 million. The property is located at 5601 Manufacturers Drive. Blake George of Lee & Associates represented the seller, an entity doing business as Pony Express LLC. The buyer was IA Manufacturers LLC.