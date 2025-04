COVINA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of Arrow Grand Business Park, an industrial property at 753-759 Arrow Grand Circle in Covina. CTT Tools Inc. sold the asset to 2Trees LLC for $20.8 million, or $290.52 per square foot. The 71,762-square-foot property offers 10,000 square feet of office space. Nathan Lara and Jack Nersesian of Daum listed the property, while Justin Chiang and Kevin Ching of Lee & Associates served as procuring agents for the transaction.