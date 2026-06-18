Thursday, June 18, 2026
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PJP Holdings purchased the facility and will complete renovations.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialLee & AssociatesMidwest

Lee & Associates Brokers $24.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the sale of a 442,601-square-foot industrial building located northwest of Chicago in Elgin. Rigid plastics manufacturer PJP Holdings purchased the facility for $24.8 million with plans to modernize it, inclusive of the surrounding infrastructure. Frank Griffin and Mike Adams of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, while law firm Liston & Tsantilis assisted on the transaction. Jack Brennan and Steve Bass of NAI Hiffman represented the seller, JP Elgin Project Co. LLC.

The transaction marks the second-largest industrial building sale in metro Chicago in 2026 for square footage, according to Lee & Associates. The sale involved the utilization of Illinois’ 6B tax abatement program, which drives industrial investment, redevelopment and job creation in the region. PJP occupies four facilities in metro Chicago.

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