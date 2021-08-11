Lee & Associates Brokers $27.9M Sale of Office Facility in Antioch, Tennessee

Located at 5720 Crossings Blvd. on nearly 12 acres, the property is currently being used as a call center.

ANTIOCH, TENN. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 121,596-square-foot office property in Antioch. The sales price was $27.9 million, but the buyer and seller were not disclosed. William Sisk and Brett Wallach of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.

The property is located 14.6 miles south of Nashville and about 14.4 miles from Nashville International Airport.