REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers $27.9M Sale of Office Facility in Antioch, Tennessee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

Antioch call center

Located at 5720 Crossings Blvd. on nearly 12 acres, the property is currently being used as a call center.

ANTIOCH, TENN. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 121,596-square-foot office property in Antioch. The sales price was $27.9 million, but the buyer and seller were not disclosed. William Sisk and Brett Wallach of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 5720 Crossings Blvd. on nearly 12 acres, the property, which is currently being used as a call center, is located 14.6 miles south of Nashville and about 14.4 miles from Nashville International Airport.

