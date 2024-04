MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a 2,800-square-foot retail building in Mamaroneck, located north of New York City in Westchester County. The building sits on a half-acre site at 1444 E. Boston Post Road and was previously occupied by People’s United Bank. Peter Braus, Ben Tapper and Cory Gahr of Lee & Associates represented the seller, BFT Holdings LLC, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Integrity 1444 BPR LLC.