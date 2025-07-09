Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1041-S-Placentia-Ave-Fullerton-CA
The buyer plans to repurpose the 9,982-square-foot building at 1041 S. Placentia Ave. in Fullerton, Calif., into a dental laboratory.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Lee & Associates Brokers $3.4M Sale of Industrial Property in Fullerton, California

by Amy Works

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the acquisition of an industrial building located at 1041 S. Placentia Ave. in Fullerton. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $3.4 million. The buyer plans to repurpose the 9,982-square-foot building into a dental laboratory. The property features a clear height of 19 feet, a sprinkler system, two ground-level doors and a parking ratio of 1.9 cars per 1,000 square feet. John Son and Christopher Destino of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Capstone Advisors Completes $1M Renovation of Mission Escondido...

Vision Cos. Acquires 28.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

Copaken Brooks Sells 147,000 SF Office Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.3M Sale of St....

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.7M Sale of Apartment,...

Venture One Acquires 26,173 SF Industrial Building in...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 498,798 SF Spec...

Bixby Capital Buys 241,104 SF Industrial Park in...

GREA Arranges Sale of 175-Unit Apartment Complex in...