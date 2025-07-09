Lee & Associates Brokers $3.4M Sale of Industrial Property in Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the acquisition of an industrial building located at 1041 S. Placentia Ave. in Fullerton. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $3.4 million. The buyer plans to repurpose the 9,982-square-foot building into a dental laboratory. The property features a clear height of 19 feet, a sprinkler system, two ground-level doors and a parking ratio of 1.9 cars per 1,000 square feet. John Son and Christopher Destino of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.