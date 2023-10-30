Lee & Associates Brokers $3.5M Sale of 106,380 SF Office Building in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 106,380-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg for $3.5 million. The five-story property is located at 930 National Parkway adjacent to Woodfield Mall. The building was originally constructed in 1989 for Cellular One and later occupied by Cingular and AT&T. Tony Russo and Ryan Freed of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Somoha LLC. The buyer, National India Hub Foundation, is a national Indian-American organization focused on local community outreach and volunteering. The buyer plans to convert the property into a multipurpose community center. Plans call for a charity clinic, conference rooms, indoor sports center, auditorium, donation center and event space.