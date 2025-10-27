Lee & Associates Brokers $33.2M Sale of Buffalo Academic Building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $33.2 million sale of a 102,000-square-foot academic building located at 75 W. Huron St. in Buffalo. The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management occupies the entirety of the seven-story building, which was originally built in the late 19th century as a horse livery and was later used as a multi-story parking garage before being transformed into a school. Dave Carswell and Ben Tapper of Lee & Associates represented the seller, locally based firm McGuire Development Co., in the transaction. Carswell also assisted the buyer, Mercer Street Partners, in securing acquisition financing for the deal.