75-W.-Huron-St.-Buffalo
The building at 75 W. Huron St. in Buffalo houses a full-size basketball gym, library, banquet facilities, multiple commercial kitchens and a restaurant, all of which are fully operated by students of The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management.
Lee & Associates Brokers $33.2M Sale of Buffalo Academic Building

by Taylor Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $33.2 million sale of a 102,000-square-foot academic building located at 75 W. Huron St. in Buffalo. The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management occupies the entirety of the seven-story building, which was originally built in the late 19th century as a horse livery and was later used as a multi-story parking garage before being transformed into a school. Dave Carswell and Ben Tapper of Lee & Associates represented the seller, locally based firm McGuire Development Co., in the transaction. Carswell also assisted the buyer, Mercer Street Partners, in securing acquisition financing for the deal.

