Lee & Associates Brokers $34.5M Sale of Food Processing Facility in Marion, Indiana

Café Valley Bakery occupies the 291,262-square-foot property.

MARION, IND. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $34.5 million sale of a food processing and cold storage facility in Marion, located about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. The 291,262-square-foot, Class A property is situated on a 19.4-acre site at 3701 S. Adams St. Completed in 2013, the building features a clear height of 30 feet. It is fully leased to Café Valley Bakery, an independent wholesale bakery. Ross Sanzari, Greg Guglielmino, Marcus Muirhead and Steve Gonzalez of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller. SomeraRoad was the buyer.