Lee & Associates Brokers $3M Sale of Industrial Property in Placentia, California

PLACENTIA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates | Orange has arranged the sale of an industrial asset located at 1101 Richfield Road within Miraloma Business Center in Placentia. Davcal sold the property to Chin Kim for $3 million. Originally built in 1991, the 7,492-square-foot warehouse facility features 400 amps, 120/208v, three-phase electrical service; 16-foot minimum warehouse clearance; two ground-level doors; 3,000 square-foot of office space, plus a second-floor office space; and easy access to local freeways. Jameson Hearne, Marshal Vogt and Bryan Miller of Lee & Associates | Orange represented the seller in the deal.