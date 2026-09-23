Lee & Associates Brokers $4.5M Land Sale for Industrial Development in Metro Chicago

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the $4.5 million sale of 4 acres at 11330 W. Melrose Ave. in Franklin Park. Jeff Provenza of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Seefried Industrial Properties, which plans to develop an 81,670-square-foot building. Slated for completion in June 2027, the property will feature 32-foot ceilings, 14 exterior loading docks and visibility from I-294. Provenza and his team have also been retained for leasing. O’Brien Investment Group was the seller.