Royale Oak Office Park is a 19,300-square-foot property in Covina, California.
Lee & Associates Brokers $4M Sale of Royale Oak Office Park in Covina, California

by Jeff Shaw

COVINA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates-Pasadena has arranged the sale of the Royale Oak Office Park in the San Gabriel Valley city of Covina.

An international investor acquired the asset for $4 million in an all-cash transaction. 

The 19,300-square-foot property, located at 1272-1274 Center Court Drive in the Village Oaks Business Park, comprises two multi-tenant office buildings. The property offers updated interior suites, private restrooms, exterior entrances and significant upside potential in rental rates. The seller recently implemented renovations, including new exterior staircases, paint and landscaping. 

Lee’s Jamie Harrison and Christopher Larimore represented the seller.

