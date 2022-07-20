Lee & Associates Brokers $52M Sale of Industrial Facility in Metro Nashville

The facility located at 3555 Cleburne Road in Spring Hill, Tenn., was fully leased on a triple-net basis at the time of sale to tenants including automotive firm Fourecia.

SPRING HILL, TENN. — Lee & Associates’ Nashville office has brokered the $52 million sale of a 276,056-square-foot industrial facility located at 3555 Cleburne Road in Spring Hill. San Diego-based STOS Partners purchased the property from Effingham, Ill.-based Agracel Inc. Brett Wallach and William Sisk of Lee & Associates represented both parties in the transaction. The property, which is STOS’ first acquisition in the metro Nashville area, was fully leased at the time of sale on a triple-net basis to tenants including automotive firm Fourecia.