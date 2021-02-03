REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers $56.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has brokered the $56.8 million sale of a 383,750-square-foot industrial building located at 8017 Breen Drive in northwest Houston. The sales price equates to approximately $148 per square foot. The building is fully leased to locally based oilfield services firm National Oilwell Varco (NOV) on a triple-net basis. John Berger and Mauricio Olaiz of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal. Colliers International represented the seller.

