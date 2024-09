ITASCA, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the $6.2 million sale of a 59,778-square-foot industrial building in Itasca. The property is located at 700 District Drive. Jeffrey Janda of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Levi Holdings. The buyer, Venture One Real Estate, purchased the building pre-leased to Premistar, an HVAC contractor. Cal Payne of CBRE represented Premistar, and Michael Clewlow represented Venture One on an internal basis.