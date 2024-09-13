Friday, September 13, 2024
Lee & Associates Brokers $6.8M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Lee & Associates has brokered the $6.8 million sale of a 37-unit apartment building in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. The six-story, rent-stabilized building at 75 Pierrepont St. consists of 25 one-bedroom apartments and 12 studios that were fully occupied at the time of sale. Thomas Gammino and Patrick Donahue of Lee & Associates represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.2 percent. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.2 percent.

