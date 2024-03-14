Thursday, March 14, 2024
5052-Wightman-St-San-Diego-CA
Located at 5052 Wightman St. in San Diego, the multifamily building features 44 apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Lee & Associates Brokers $7.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of 5052 Wightman Street, an apartment building in San Diego. The asset traded for $7.1 million.

Built in 1963, the building features 44 apartments. The property was held by the same owners for multiple decades, but had deferred maintenance issues. The community features an affordable component for residents earning 50 to 60 percent of the area median income.

Eric von Bluecher and Ivan Del Muro-Garcia of The Von Bluecher Group — the multifamily brokerage team of Lee & Associates North San Diego County — represented the undisclosed buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.

