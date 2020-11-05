Lee & Associates Brokers $8.1M Sale of Fort Worth Industrial Building Leased to FedEx

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the $8.1 million sale of a 92,450-square-foot industrial building in Fort Worth that is leased to FedEx. The property was constructed on 10.4 acres in 1998 as a build-to-suit, and FedEx has occupied the entirety of the building since that time. Ryan Barr and Ryan Bennett of Lee & Associates represented the locally based seller in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, California-based MH Sherman Co., which acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.