Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2438-2440-2446-Cades-Way-Vista-CA
Located at 2438, 2440 and 2446 Cades Way in Vista, Calif., the three-building portfolio features 33,573 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Lee & Associates Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Vista, California

by Amy Works

VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $9.1 million sale of a three-building industrial portfolio located at 2438, 2440 and 2446 Cades Way in Southern California. All three buildings were acquired by a single private investor. The 33,573-square-foot portfolio features a combination of stable single-tenant occupancy, modern offices, heavy power, secured loading and yard areas, grade-level loading doors and “highly functional” warehouse configurations designed to accommodate a broad range of manufacturing users. Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jack Rubendall of Lee & Associates – Williams Roth Group represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction.

You may also like

Matthews Arranges Sale of Four-Property Medical Office Portfolio...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $4.4M Sale of Office...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Park...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 586-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Prudent Growth Acquires 28,850 SF Retail Center in...

Welcome Group Inks Full-Building Industrial Lease in Durham,...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Largo Capital Arranges $17.5M Permanent Loan for Buffalo...

Restoring An Industrial Core The Nonprofit Way: What...