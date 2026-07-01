Lee & Associates Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Vista, California

VISTA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $9.1 million sale of a three-building industrial portfolio located at 2438, 2440 and 2446 Cades Way in Southern California. All three buildings were acquired by a single private investor. The 33,573-square-foot portfolio features a combination of stable single-tenant occupancy, modern offices, heavy power, secured loading and yard areas, grade-level loading doors and “highly functional” warehouse configurations designed to accommodate a broad range of manufacturing users. Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jack Rubendall of Lee & Associates – Williams Roth Group represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction.