Lee & Associates Brokers Acquisition of Three Industrial Buildings in North Hollywood Totaling $21.4M

LOS ANGELES — Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura has arranged the purchases of three multi-tenant industrial properties located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles in two separate deals for the combined total of $21.4 million. Together the properties total 66,019 square feet.

In the first transaction, Vineland Group Holdings sold a two-building asset at 6850 Vineland Ave. to LaTerra Development II LLC. Scott Caswell and Eric Balin of Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura represented the buyer.

In the second deal, 625 South Pacific Avenue LLC acquired an industrial building at 13401-13431 Saticoy St. from Pine Investment Partners. Caswell and Balin represented the buyer, while Greg Barsamian of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.