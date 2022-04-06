REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers Acquisition of Three Industrial Buildings in North Hollywood Totaling $21.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Lee & Associates, Western

LOS ANGELES — Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura has arranged the purchases of three multi-tenant industrial properties located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles in two separate deals for the combined total of $21.4 million. Together the properties total 66,019 square feet.

In the first transaction, Vineland Group Holdings sold a two-building asset at 6850 Vineland Ave. to LaTerra Development II LLC. Scott Caswell and Eric Balin of Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura represented the buyer.

In the second deal, 625 South Pacific Avenue LLC acquired an industrial building at 13401-13431 Saticoy St. from Pine Investment Partners. Caswell and Balin represented the buyer, while Greg Barsamian of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  