Lee & Associates Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 165,000 SF Industrial Building in Coppell, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 165,000-square-foot industrial building located at 585 S. Royal Lane in northern central metroplex city of Coppell. Alex Wilson and Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Nuveen Real Estate, in the off-market transaction. The seller and tenant was Dexas International, a local manufacturer of kitchen tools and specialty gadgets.