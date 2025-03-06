Thursday, March 6, 2025
Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial Development Site in Eagle Pass, Texas

by Taylor Williams

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 10-acre industrial development site in Eagle Pass, located north of Laredo along the Texas-Mexico border. The site at 4338 El Indo Highway is located within the 2,000-acre Empire Industrial Park. Enrique Volkmer of Lee & Associates represented the seller, an entity doing business as Empire Industrial Park LLC, in the lease negotiations. P.W. Ellis represented the buyer, Pilot Travel Centers LLC, which plans to develop and operate a diesel station and truck stop at the site later this year.

