Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 116,880 SF Industrial Building in Itasca, Illinois

Exeter Property Group purchased the building, which is located at 921 Ardmore Ave.

ITASCA, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has brokered the sale of a 116,800-square-foot industrial building located at 921 Ardmore Ave. in Itasca. Exeter Property Group purchased the asset from a private investor for an undisclosed price. Mark Baumhart and Jeff Janda of Lee & Associates brokered the transaction. Shortly before the sale, the duo negotiated a lease renewal for tenant 4C Logistics LLC.