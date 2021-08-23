Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 145,637 SF West Park Promenade Shopping Center in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, MONT. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale West Park Promenade, a retail center in Billings. A Ketchum, Idaho-based private investor sold the property to a Bellevue, Wash.-based 1031 exchange investor for an undisclosed price.

A new Town & Country Foods anchors the 145,637-square-foot retail center, which is situated on 12 acres. The asset recently underwent a $13 million renovation to transform from a mall to a community shopping center. Other current tenants include Red Robin, Massage Envy and Yellowstone Fitness.

Jan Finchman and Shane Jimenez of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the deal.