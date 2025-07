DALLAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 15-acre multifamily development site in Dallas. The site at 1200 N. Walton Walker Blvd. is located on the city’s west side and is approved for the development of 300 units, construction of which is now underway. Alex Wilson and Jarrett Huge of Lee & Associates represented the seller, England Products, in the land deal. David Cook of Customer First Real Estate represented the buyer, Kentucky-based LDG Development.