REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 158,700 SF Industrial Campus in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Lee & Associates, Texas

6500-Brittmoore-Road-Houston

The industrial campus located at 6500 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston totals 158,700 square feet.

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 158,700-square-foot industrial campus located at 6500 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston. The campus consists of eight buildings on 13 acres. Robert McGee, Thomas Leger and Chase Cribbs of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, privately held development firm Adkisson Group, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Lee & Associates will also be marketing the property for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  