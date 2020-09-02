Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 158,700 SF Industrial Campus in Northwest Houston

The industrial campus located at 6500 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston totals 158,700 square feet.

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 158,700-square-foot industrial campus located at 6500 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston. The campus consists of eight buildings on 13 acres. Robert McGee, Thomas Leger and Chase Cribbs of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, privately held development firm Adkisson Group, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Lee & Associates will also be marketing the property for lease.