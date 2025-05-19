Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 18,452 SF Mixed-Use Building in San Marcos, California

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a showroom and flex building located at 307 Carmel St. in San Marcos. Creative Carmel LLC, an owner-user, acquired the asset from 307 E Carmel LLC for $6 million. Situated on 1.8 acres, the 18,452-square-foot single-tenant building offers 40 percent showroom, 25 percent office and 35 percent warehouse space. Marko Dragovic, Isaac Little and Olivia Baffert of the Little Dragovic Team at Lee & Associates – North San Diego County represented the seller, while Russ Jabara and Shawn Espino of San Diego Commercial Realty represented the buyer in the deal.