REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 189,600 SF Industrial Facility in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

LEWISBERRY, PA. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 189,000-square-foot industrial facility in Lewisberry, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. The distribution center at 525 Industrial Drive was built on a speculative basis and features a clear height of 32 feet, 45 loading docks and an ESFR sprinkler system. Bob Yoshimura, Joe Hill, Eric Mattson and Connor Sanbower of Lee & Associates represented the seller, a partnership between Boston-based firms High Street Logistics Properties and TA Realty, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  