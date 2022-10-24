Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 189,600 SF Industrial Facility in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

LEWISBERRY, PA. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 189,000-square-foot industrial facility in Lewisberry, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. The distribution center at 525 Industrial Drive was built on a speculative basis and features a clear height of 32 feet, 45 loading docks and an ESFR sprinkler system. Bob Yoshimura, Joe Hill, Eric Mattson and Connor Sanbower of Lee & Associates represented the seller, a partnership between Boston-based firms High Street Logistics Properties and TA Realty, in the transaction.