Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 20,000 SF Warehouse in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 20,000-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. The building at 25 Styertowne Road is a single-tenant property that was fully leased to food manufacturer Pereg Gourmet at the time of sale. Josh Krantz of Lee & Associates represented the seller, New Jersey-based Kessler-Schwartz Associates, and procured the undisclosed buyer in the off-market deal.