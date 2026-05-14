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3186-Lionshead-Ave-Carlsbad-CA
Located at 3186 Lionshead Ave. in Carlsbad, Calif., the property features 20,142 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialLee & AssociatesWestern

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 20,142 SF Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has negotiated the sale of an industrial property located at 3186 Lionshead Ave. in Carlsbad. The asset traded for $6.3 million. Situated within Carlsbad Raceway Business Park, the 20,142-square-foot property features a clear height of 24 feet, one dock well and two grade-level doors. At the time of sale, the property was partially leased. Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates — North San Diego County represented the seller, while Chris Vassilian of Lee & Associates Irvine represented the buyer in the deal.

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