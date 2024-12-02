Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 20,574 SF Office, Medical Building in Monrovia, California

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of Huntington Professional Center, an office and medical center in Monrovia. The asset traded for $7.6 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 831 E. Huntington Drive, the two-story, 20,574-square-foot property offers 76 surface parking stalls. At the time of sale, the building was fully occupied by a variety of tenants, including Optum Healthcare, Tomdan (parent of Tommy Burgers) and Select Physical Therapy.