Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 26,295 SF Office Building in Jamesburg, New Jersey

JAMESBURG, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $4.4 million sale of Forsgate Commons, a 26,295-square-foot office building in Jamesburg, a northeastern suburb of Trenton. The building was originally constructed in 1930 as Jamesburg High School and converted to multi-tenant office use in the 1980s. Beth Chezmar of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction, and Dan De Palma of North American Realty represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.