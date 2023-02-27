REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 26,295 SF Office Building in Jamesburg, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

JAMESBURG, N.J. — Lee & Associates has brokered the $4.4 million sale of Forsgate Commons, a 26,295-square-foot office building in Jamesburg, a northeastern suburb of Trenton. The building was originally constructed in 1930 as Jamesburg High School and converted to multi-tenant office use in the 1980s. Beth Chezmar of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction, and Dan De Palma of North American Realty represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.





