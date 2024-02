GARLAND, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 27,161-square-foot industrial building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2025 Wall St. was constructed on 1.4 acres in 2004 and features 18-foot clear heights. Taylor Stell and Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.