Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 27,800 SF Industrial Building in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 27,800-square-foot industrial building located at 15550 Export Plaza Drive in North Houston. The building is located on a 7.6-acre site within World Houston Business Park. According to LoopNet Inc., the building features 15- to 20-foot clear heights and 9,000 square feet of office space. Jason English and Stuart Peterson of Lee & Associates represented the seller, White Hall Real Estate, in the transaction. Trey Erwin III and Josh Carl, also with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer, Equity Resource Partners.

